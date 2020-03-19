FY2021 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 19,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,088. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

