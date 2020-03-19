FY2022 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 527,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.