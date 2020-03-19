G.Research Weighs in on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.30). G.Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 950.18% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

