GAMB Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,048.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $397,002.28 and $66,048.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.04169860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003817 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

