GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GME stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.