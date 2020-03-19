Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.