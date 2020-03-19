Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in GAP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in GAP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

