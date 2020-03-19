GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.54 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $54.54 million and $3.38 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00090468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,981.23 or 0.99219547 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00071619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

