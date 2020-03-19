Gazit Globe (GZTGF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Gazit Globe stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Gazit Globe has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

