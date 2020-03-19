Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 782,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $14,933,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

