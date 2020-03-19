General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) CEO Buys $19,192.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 800 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $19,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,675.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,228. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

