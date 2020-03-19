General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 98,743,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,520,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.