General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,335,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of General Electric worth $104,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 219,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,576,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 102,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,377,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,520,864. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

