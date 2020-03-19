General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in General Mills by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 554,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 932,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,863. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.