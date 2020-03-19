General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,073 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Mills by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 368,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

