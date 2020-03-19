Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 630.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,463 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.44% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWR remained flat at $$111.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

