Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,938.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00009697 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $260,938.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

