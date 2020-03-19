GenesisX (XGS) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $18,877.01 and approximately $13.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,065,370 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

