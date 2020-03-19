Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

