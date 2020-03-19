Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Trimmed by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361,481 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Genpact worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genpact by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,249. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

