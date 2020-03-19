Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Gevo had a negative net margin of 117.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

