GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,908 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31,091.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.