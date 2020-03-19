GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,846 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ePlus worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ePlus by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,230. The company has a market capitalization of $594.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

