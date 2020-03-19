GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $15.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.09. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

