GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from to in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 149,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,631. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.