GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,825 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CTB stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 271,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

