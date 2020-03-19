GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

FB stock traded up $10.82 on Thursday, hitting $157.78. 21,736,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

