GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,251 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,099. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.