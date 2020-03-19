GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,616 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,391,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

