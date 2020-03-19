GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 44,007 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 160.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 245,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

