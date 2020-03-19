GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,660 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.