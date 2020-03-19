GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,015,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.82. 384,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

