GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $206,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $61,507,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $26,387,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

