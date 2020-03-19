GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Legg Mason worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 230,915 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Legg Mason by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 2,638,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

