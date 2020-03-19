GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.41. 51,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $116.98 and a one year high of $209.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

