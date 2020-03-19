GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 1,183,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

