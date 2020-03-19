GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.92. 38,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

