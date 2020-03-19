GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.