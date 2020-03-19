GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ATGE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,585. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

