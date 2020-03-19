GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,178 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $94.98 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,444,060 shares of company stock worth $177,055,528 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

