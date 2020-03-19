GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.61. 153,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $137.49 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

