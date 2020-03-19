GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 658,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

