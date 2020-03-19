GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 203,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

