GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after buying an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Copart by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.