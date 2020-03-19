Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to Buy by CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of GBNXF traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

