Gifto Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $19.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Upbit, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Coinnest, Kryptono, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Bibox, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Allbit, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.