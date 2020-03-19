Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 434.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.