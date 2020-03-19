Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.30% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,888,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,196,000 after purchasing an additional 703,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

