Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have commented on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLP opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.