Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) is Incline Global Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,365 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 6.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

